Ajayi In Action As Arsenal Hammer West Brom To Continue Resurgence

Semi Ajayi featured for West Bromwich Albion as Arsenal continued their Premier League resurgence with a ruthless 4-0 win at The Hawthorns.

Defender Kieran Tierney’s excellent solo run and curling finish put the Gunners in front in the first half, before the impressive Bukayo Saka rounded off a stunning passing move to make it 2-0.

Alexandre Lacazette added the third and fourth goals after the break – smashing in a rebound from Emile Smith Rowe’s shot before he was set up by Tierney.

It was Arsenal’s third league victory in a row after they had failed to win their previous seven.

West Brom, playing their fourth match under new manager Sam Allardyce, remain second from bottom and six points from safety.

