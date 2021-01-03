Allardyce Laments Ajayi, West Brom Teammates’ Poor Defending In Heavy Defeat Vs Arsenal 

West Brom manager Sam Allardyce gave a grim view of Semi Ajayi and his teammates’ ability to defend at Premier League level, and stated that January reinforcements are urgently required.

The Baggies slumped to a heavy 4-0 defeat against a resurgent Arsenal side as their struggles to stave off relegation continued.

The Gunners played some superb attacking football at times, but West Brom’s defending offered little in the way of resistance to the London side’s forwards.

Speaking to BT Sport after the match, Allardyce said: “Another game gone by where we learn more about the players we have. We have learnt an awful lot about what we can and cannot do.

“Some of the players who have not performed yet will get to play against Blackpool in the FA Cup.

“We need to work out a way of not trying to be as sloppy as we have been at conceding goals. It appears when we try to open up we leave opportunities for the…