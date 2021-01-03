Awoniyi Flaunts ‘Belief In God’s Word’ As Power Behind Union Berlin Form

Taiwo Awoniyi has been celebrating his terrific form for Bundesliga side, Union Berlin, and the Nigerian striker insists that it’s been God masterminding his progression according to His promise, Completesports.com reports.

Awoniyi, a loanee from Liverpool, has been in great goal-scoring form, justifying the confidence Union Berlin manager Urs Fischer placed in him since injury sidelined experienced former Germany international, Max Kruse, who has netted six goals and five assists in 10 Bundesliga matches.

The former Nigeria youth international was in great form, for the umpteenth time, when Union Berlin thumped home side,.Werder Bremen 2-0 on Saturday. He set up Sheraldo Becker for the first goal in the 12th minute, then scored the second on 28 minutes with Robert Andrich’s assist.

Also Read: ‘It’ s A Great Win’ –Balogun Thrilled To Taste Victory In First Derby Outing

Awoniyi who now has five goals and two assists in 12 Bundesliga games so far in the 2020/2021…