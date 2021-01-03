Guardiola Establishes Contact With Messi Over Summer Move

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is reportedly in ‘constant contact’ with Lionel Messi amid suggestions that the Argentine could move to the Etihad Stadium this summer.

Messi has entered the final six months of his contract at Barcelona and is therefore free to begin talks with foreign clubs over a potential switch in July.

City and Paris Saint-Germain are thought to be the favourites to sign the 33-year-old, who attempted to leave Camp Nou last summer but saw an exit blocked by the Catalan giants.

According to Sport, Messi is in ‘constant contact’ with City manager Guardiola, with the two individuals still believed to have a close relationship following their time together at Barca.

The South American has found it difficult to show his best form at club level this term but has still managed 10 goals and three assists in 18 appearances in all competitions.

Messi has netted 644 goals in 749 appearances for…