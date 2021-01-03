Hodgson Hails Eze After Palace Star Nets Wonder Goal Vs Sheffield United

Crystal manager Roy Hodgson has hailed the Eberechi Eze wonder goal that sealed his side’s win against Sheffield United.

Eze produced an audacious finish from the edge of his box at the end of a run that began in his own half.

He came off the bench against Sheffield United to score, replacing Jeffrey Schlupp who netted Palace’s first to cap a fine four-man move.

“We saw two very good goals, but I think the one you’re referring to is the one by Eberechi which was a fantastic run from his own half of the field and a wonderful burst forward and a very composed finish. It came at just the right time in a way that it made the second half a little bit less hairy than it might have been,” Hodgson said after the game.

‘I’ve seen some very good goals recently but unfortunately most of them have been against us, that’s the problem, so it was nice to see one for us for a change. A lot of the goals that we’ve…