‘It’ s A Great Win’- Balogun Thrilled To Taste Victory In First Derby Outing

Leon Balogun is delighted to see Rangers beat Celtic in Saturday’s Old Firm match at Ibrox, reports Completesports.com.

The Nigeria international produced an outstanding performance, with Callum McGregor’s own goal the difference between the sides.

“It’s a great win. It wasn’t easy – we struggled in the first-half and got lucky a little bit, though we worked hard to get that luck in the first-half,” Balogun told Rangers TV.

“But then it was a good comeback in the second half and we were much better in the second half.

“Then, to obviously score and bring it over the line is an amazing feeling. It is my first Old Firm personally, and while the fans were missing, I think we will all be really united even though we cannot celebrate together.”

Manager Steven Gerrard was significantly happier with Gers’ second half performance as opposed to their first.



