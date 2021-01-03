Man City Outclass Chelsea At Stamford Bridge Heap Pressure On Lampard

Manchester City produced a ruthless attacking display to beat Chelsea 3-1 at Stamford Bridge and increase the pressure on Frank Lampard.

City, who were without a number of first-team players following an outbreak of coronavirus at the club, stunned Lampard’s side with three goals in the space of 16 first-half minutes.

Hakim Ziyech returned to the Chelsea line-up for the first time since December 2020.

Ilkay Gundogan’s crisp low finish broke the deadlock before Phil Foden doubled City’s lead three minutes later, tucking a superb first-time strike beyond Edouard Mendy after fine work from Kevin de Bruyne.

The Belgian then deservedly got his name on the scoresheet with a close-range finish after Raheem Sterling’s curling strike had rebounded off the woodwork.

Callum Hudson-Odoi, who came on in the second half, scored in second-half stoppage time for Chelsea, firing Kai Havertz’s cross beyond Premier League…