Ndidi Shines, Iheanacho Benched As Leicester Pip Newcastle Away

Fine first-time finishes from James Maddison and Youri Tielemans helped Leicester beat Newcastle and move to within a point of the top of the Premier League.

Ndidi was in action for Leicester and saw 90 minutes of action while Kelechi Iheanacho was benched.

Ndidi was outstanding for the Foxes making more interceptions (6) than any other player on the pitch against Newcastle. Only Dani Ceballos against West Brom (7) has made more in a single game this season in the Premier League.

Maddison fired in Jamie Vardy’s pull-back from just inside the penalty area to break Newcastle’s resistance before Tielemans curled home from 20 yards after Marc Albrighton’s pass.

Andy Carroll’s equally impressive volley reduced the deficit, his first goal since rejoining Newcastle in August 2019.

Leicester moved back above Tottenham into third, although they have played a game more than Spurs, leaders Liverpool and second-placed…