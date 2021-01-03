NPFL: Rangers Stop Akwa United; Nasarawa Shock Heartland In Owerri

Enugu Rangers recorded their first win of the campaign following a hard-fought 1-0 win against Akwa United at the Nnamdi Azikwe Stadium on Sunday, reports Completesports.com.

Israel Abia netted the winning goal for Rangers on the hour mark.

The former Sunshine Stars striker nodded home from close range following a cross from Ifeanyi Nweke.

Nasarawa United recorded the only away win of matchday two edging out Heartland 2-0 in Owerri.

Chinedu Ohanachom put the visitors ahead in the 14th minute, while Shedrack Oghali equalised for the home team in the 63rd minute.

Adamu Hassan scored the winning goal 16 minutes from time.

The Lafia club now occupy top spot on the table with six points from two games.

At the Sani Abacha Stadium, Kano Pillars defeated Katsina United 2-0 with David Ebuka and Rabiu Ali scoring both goals.

In Makurdi, Martins Ossy scored the decisive goal as Lobi Stars beat MFM 1-0.

In another matchday two…