Nwakaeme Ends Goal Drought As Trabzonspor Claim Away Win

Anthony Nwakaeme was back among the goals again as Trabzonspor claimed a 2-1 win at Fatih Karagumruk, in the Turkish Super Lig on Sunday, Completesports.com reports.

Going into Sunday’s game, Nwakaeme, who now has four league goals, had failed to score in six consecutive fixtures.

His last goal was in October last year when he bagged a brace in Trabzonspor’s 4-3 home loss to Kasimpasa.

Nwakaeme put Trabzonspor 1-0 ahead when he struck just two minutes into the second half.

Jure Balkove equalised for the home team before Caleb Ekuban netted the winner on 81 minutes.

The win took Trabzonspor to seventh position on 23 points and are seven points behind leaders Alanyaspor.

By James Agberebi

