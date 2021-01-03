Nwankwo Crotone Suffer Heavy Defeat At Inter Milan

A Lautaro Martinez hat-trick saw Inter Milan hammer struggling Crotone 6-2 to climb to the top of the Serie A table.

Nigeria striker Simeon ‘Simy’ Nwankwo featured for Crotone, as he came on in the 61st minute but could not prevent his side getting hammered.

Nwankwo has scored four goals for Crotone since their promotion to the Italian top flight.

Also on target for Inter were Romelu Lukaku and Achraf Hakimi.

The win took Antonio Conte’s above AC Milan to 36 points while Crotone are 19th on nine points.

Crotone had three chances in quick succession with Junior Messias and Pedro Pereira, and were third time lucky as Messias cross to the back post for unmarked Niccolò Zanellato’s header on 12 minutes.

Messias almost had a second when he sprinted from midfield to go one-on-one with Samir Handanovic, only to stumble on the ball.

Inter equalised on 20th minute when a Lukaku through ball released Martinez, who…