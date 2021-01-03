Osimhen Apologises To Napoli For Breaching Covid-19 Protocol

Nigeria forward Victor Osimhen has apologised to Napoli after breaching Covid-19 rules during his birthday celebration, reports Completesports.com.

Osimhen tested positive for coronavirus upon his return to Naples.

The 22-year-old failed to wear a protective mask during the party was fined two weeks’ ago for his action.

The forward took to the social media to apologise to Napoli manager Gennaro Gatusso, the club and the fans.

“I am so sorry for what happened, I was wrong to go to Nigeria in this moment, even if I have many loved ones over there, including my brothers,”Osimhen wrote on Instagram.

“I was wrong to take part in the party I didn’t understand the severity of what I was doing. I apologise to the club, the coach, the team and the fans.”

The former Lille striker is yet to make an appearance for Napoli since suffering a shoulder…