Richards Likens Eze To Maradona After Wonder Goal Vs Sheffield United

Former Manchester City Star Micah Richards has likened Eberechi Eze to the late Diego Maradona following his wonder goal in Crystal Palace’s 2-0 win at Sheffield United.

Eze, who came on for Jeffrey Schlupp, scored what could be contender for goal of the season after doubling his side’s lead.

The 22-year-old picked the ball in his own half, went on a solo run, dribbled two markers before slotting the ball past Aaron Ramsdale.

Also Read: Guardiola Establishes Contact With Messi Over Summer Move

And reviewing the game, Richards said on BBC Final Score:

“Crystal Palace have been good. Sheffield United, to be fair to them, have been OK as well in terms of effort but they’re missing something up top.

“But Eberechi Eze’s goal, he turned into Maradona for a second!”

Eze’s goal against Sheffield was his second in 15 Premier League appearances for Palace this season.

Copyright © 2020 Completesports.com All…