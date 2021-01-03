Tierney Denies Saka Third Man Of The Match Award

Kieran Tierney’s denied Bukayo Saka the chance to claim a third consecutive Man of the Match award, as the Scot was voted the best player in the 4-0 win at West Bromwich Albion.

Saka won back-to-back Man of the Match accolade following wins against Chelsea and Brighton and Hove Albion.

He was on target against the Baggies, finishing off a sweeping move to record his second goal in his last three games.

Also on the score sheet against Sam Allardyce’s side was Tierney who opened scoring for Arsenal with a superb strike.

And after collation of the 67,962 votes, Tierney polled 62 per cent to finish top.

Saka was second with 17 per cent, in third place is Alexander Lacazette with 12 per cent while Emile Smith Rowe on eight per cent.

Saturday’s win took Arsenal to 11th position on 23 points, just six points from top…