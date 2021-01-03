We Were Taught Serious Lessons By Man City

Frank Lampard admitted Chelsea side were handed serious lessons in the first half of Sunday’s 3-1 defeat to Manchester City at Stamford Bridge.

City were rampart in the first 45 minutes against the Blues and went 3-0 up thanks to goals from Ilkay Gundogan, Phil Foden and Kevin De Bruyne.

Chelsea got a consolation goal through Callum Hudson-Odoi in added time.

Chelsea have now won just one of their last six games in all competitions despite a promising start to the season.

Reacting to their latest setback, Lampard admitted he knew there would be tough moments this season. Even so, he knows that there are big lessons to learn from Sunday’s defeat.

He told Sky Sports: “For 10 minutes we were good, then they started to play and we concede two poor goals back to back in the game.

“It knocked us and we didn’t react well. We allowed the space for Kevin De Bruyne and Ilkay Gundogan…