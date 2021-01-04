Akpoguma Out For ‘Weeks’ With Muscle Injury

Kevin Akpoguma is expected to spend several weeks on the sideline as a result of muscle injury, reports Completesports.com.

Akpoguma was forced out Hoffenheim’s 3-1 home defeat to Freiburg last weekend after a duel with Christian Gunter.

The Nigeria international was replaced by Robert Skov.



According to Kicker.de, the defender is likely to be out for several week due to the setback.

“Likewise for Kevin Akpoguma, who sustained a muscle and tendon injury on the back of his left thigh in the sprint duel with the fast Günter and had to be replaced after a good quarter of an hour. He, too, is likely to be absent for weeks,”reads a statement on the website.

The 25-year-old has made 13 league appearances for Hoffenheim this season.

