Akpom Makes Championship Team Of The Week

Middlesbrough forward Chuba Akpom has been named in Sky Bet Championship Team of the Week, reports Completesports.com.

Akpom scored once and registered an assist as Middlesbrough beat Wycombe Wanderers 3-1 at the Adam Park Stadium last Saturday.

The 25-year-old set up Marcus Tavanier for Middlesbrough’s second goal in the 36th minute before finding the back of the net nine minutes from time.

The striker has scored four goals in 19 league appearances for the club this season.

Two of his teammates, Paddy McNair and Tavanier were also included in the Team of the Week.

Copyright © 2020 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.

