Arsenal Confirm Saliba Loan Move To Nice

Arsenal have announced that William Saliba has joined French topflight club Nice on a season-long loan move.
The Gunners made the announcement in a statement released on their official website on Monday.
“William Saliba has joined French Ligue 1 side Nice on loan for the remainder of the season.
“The move is designed to give the 19-year-old French youth international defender the chance for more competitive playing time.
“William joined us in a permanent deal from Saint-Etienne in July 2019 and spent the 2019/20 on loan at the Ligue 1 side.
“Everyone at Arsenal wishes William all the best with Nice.
“The loan deal is subject to the completion of regulatory processes.”
Technical director Edu said: “William Saliba is a player with a huge amount of talent and potential. We’re confident he will have a great career with us but we must remember that he is still only 19 years old and has a lot of time ahead…
Source: Complete Sports