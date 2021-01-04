Arsenal Confirm Saliba Loan Move To Nice

Arsenal have announced that William Saliba has joined French topflight club Nice on a season-long loan move.

The Gunners made the announcement in a statement released on their official website on Monday.

“William Saliba has joined French Ligue 1 side Nice on loan for the remainder of the season.

“The move is designed to give the 19-year-old French youth international defender the chance for more competitive playing time.

“William joined us in a permanent deal from Saint-Etienne in July 2019 and spent the 2019/20 on loan at the Ligue 1 side.

“Everyone at Arsenal wishes William all the best with Nice.

“The loan deal is subject to the completion of regulatory processes.”

Technical director Edu said: “William Saliba is a player with a huge amount of talent and potential. We’re confident he will have a great career with us but we must remember that he is still only 19 years old and has a lot of time ahead…