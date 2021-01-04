Balogun Thrilled To Give Rangers Fans ‘Little Gift’ After Win Vs Celtic

Rangers defender Leon Balogun was pleased he could play his part in giving fans a ‘little gift’ in Saturday’s 1-0 win against Celtic at Ibrox.

With the club marking the 50th anniversary of the Ibrox disaster which claimed the lives of 66 fans, Balogun knew the game took on extra significance for fans across the world.



The Nigerian international put in an impressive shift at the heart of defence for Steven Gerrard’s side, with Balogun delighted to have contrbuted at the final whistle.

“It is a big anniversary today of what was a very sad incident, so that is some way to give back and make the fans, and especially the families, a little gift,” he said [Rangers TV]

“But as a club, and with the big family we are, it is massive. Every Old Firm you win is massive, but even more-so today.”

