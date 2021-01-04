Eze Voted Crystal Palace Man Of The Match In Win Vs Sheffield United

Eberechi Eze has been voted Crystal Palace Man of the Match in their 2-0 home win against Sheffield United.

Eze was instrumental in Palace’s win at Selhurst Park at the weekend as he netted a goal of the season contender to double his side’s lead.

The former QPR star came on for the injured Jeff Schlupp in the first-half, and made an immediate impact.

Picking up the ball in the Palace half, he rounded one defender and then the next to advance on the Sheffield United goal.

As he approached the penalty area, he sent a nonchalant finish into the bottom corner to all but secure the points for the Eagles.

This saw him net 39% of the votes for Man of the Match. James McArthur’s return to the side was welcomed, with the midfielder coming second (22.8%). Andros Townsend’s constant endeavour on the wing saw him take third place (10.2%).

By James Agberebi

