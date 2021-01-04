Football Contracts: NPFL, Plateau United

By Steve Austin Nwabueze:

The sports industry has grown exponentially, globally. The industry is currently regarded as one of the largest industries globally in terms of employment and revenue. It is driven by a large worldwide demand. The total worth of the sports industry is estimated to be over US$800 billion. Just under half of this amount is generated by the spectator sports sector. So, competitive sports and all the businesses around it, create roughly over 250 billion USD in revenue each year.

The Nigerian sports industry is no exception even though the widely acknowledged challenges of commercialization still dangles over the Nigerian sporting landscape like the sword of Damocles. Indeed, the Nigerian Professional Football league has been involved in commercial initiatives that seek to generate more revenue for the league and the clubs.

The recent deal with Redstrike TV, therefore, marked a watershed in this gradual commercialization of the football league in…