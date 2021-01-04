Gattuso: Osimhen Will Pay For Breaching Covid-19 Protocol

Napoli manager Gennaro Gattuso insists Victor Osimhen will ‘pay for a mistake’ after the forward breached the club’s coronavirus rules, reports Completesports.com.

Osimhen contracted coronavirus after attending a party in Nigeria during the christmas break.

“There have been reports that the striker will be fined by the club and the gaffer did not rule that out,”Gattuso told footballitalia.net.

“When I made a mistake, Marcello Lippi used to say he’d let me stew in my own juices for a while, to recognise what I’d done. That’s what Osimhen has to do now.

“He has already apologised, he’s a lad who gives his all when working. He made a silly mistake, he knows that. I am a coach, I don’t decide fines, especially as I was the one who gave the all-clear for him to return to Nigeria and so both of us were left embarrassed by what happened.”

The former Lille striker is yet to make an appearance for…