German Club Bayer Leverkusen Chase Olayinka

Nigeria forward Peter Olayinka is on the radar of Bundesliga club Bayer Leverkusen, Completesports.com reports.

Olayinka recently extended his contract with Czech Republic side Slavia Prague by one year. He is tied to the club until 2023.

The 25-year-old linked up with Slavia Prague from Belgian Pro League side KAA Gent in July, 2018 and won the League and Cup double in his first season at the club.

Another Bundesliga club VFB Stuttgart showed interest in Olayinka last summer but were scared away by Slavia Prague’s asking price.

The striker has scored 13 goals in 55 league appearances for the club.

Bayer Leverkusen managing director Rudi Voller recently said in interview Sport1: The squad “might be made a little more stable (…) in winter ”. “We have a few ideas that we are trying to implement.

” It is mainly about players with development potential. “That is not a big solution.

“Maybe a young player…