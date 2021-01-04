Gumel Assures NOC Will Get Team Nigeria Ready For Tokyo Olympics

The President of the Nigeria Olympic Committee, Engineer Habu Gumel Ahmed says all hands are on deck to ensure that Nigerian athletes excel and win medals at the Tokyo Olympics this July as they await the vaccines for all athletes and officials to be able

to withstand the ravaging Covid-19 pandemic.

Nigeria will be making her 17th trip to the quadrennial event when the Games of the XXXII Olympiad are declared open on Friday July 23, 2021 and Gumel believes the country’s athletes will surely add to the 25 medals they have won in past editions.

Six out of the 25 medals made up of two gold, one silver and three bronze were won at the Games of the XXVI Olympiad held in 1996 in Atlanta,Georgia, United States of America and Gumel is confident athletes that will be donning

the green and white colours of Nigeria will surpass that feat.

The NOC president who is also a member of the International Olympic Committee (10C) is…