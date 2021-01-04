Maddison Beat Ndidi To Leicester’s Man Of The Match Award

Super Eagles midfielder star Wilfred Ndidi was beaten to Leicester City’s Man of the Match award by James Maddison, in their 2-1 win at Newcastle United on Sunday.

The outcome of Leicester’s Man of the Match poll was published on the club’s verified Twitter handle.

In a four-man shortlist, Ndidi came fourth after polling 14 per cent of the 1,818 votes.

Maddison, who opened his side’s goal got 36 per cent, with Youri Tielemans garnering 31 per cent and Marc Albrighton on 19 per cent.

It would be recalled that Ndidi was voted Man of the Match when Leicester beat Tottenham Hotspur last month.

He had been out since September after sustaining an injury when Leicester took on Burnley.

