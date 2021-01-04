NWF Set For Maiden Champions Of Champions Tournament

The Nigeria Wrestling Federation (NWF) has concluded plans to stage the first ever Champion of Champions tournament in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital.

The invitational tournament, which will feature the top 5 wrestlers in the six Olympic weight classes in Women Wrestling and Freestyle events, will take place at the ultra-modern Theatre of Wrestling Complex, Yenizue Gene from 15th to 18th January, 2021 under strict Covid-19 compliance.

It would mark the return to competition for Nigerian wrestlers, who last competed at the 2020 African Senior Wrestling Championships in Algeria nearly a year ago, no thanks to the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic.

NWF President and sponsor of the competition Hon. Daniel Igali said the Champion of Champions invitational tourney will help put the country’s Olympic hopefuls in prime shape and ready for the…