Onyekuru: Everton Move Was A Risk

Nigeria’s Henry Onyekuru admits signing for Everton was something of a risk but insists he has no regrets about the move

Onyekuru,23, joined the Tofees in 2017 but failed to make a competitive appearance for the club.

He arrived at Everton from Belgian club KAS Eupen on the back of a 22-goal season, but was immediately sent on loan to Anderlecht.

That was followed by another loan this time to Turkish side Galatasaray before sealing a permanent move to French club AS Monaco in 2019.

“The first dream is to play in the Premier League, it may not have worked out at Everton but I have no regrets about it,” Onyekuru told

BBC Africa Sport.

“When I received offers from top clubs in England I knew back then that I needed a work permit to play.

“That it didn’t happen then has nothing to do with my talent but red tape that’s beyond my control.”

Onyekuru revealed he was keen on a move to his boyhood club Arsenal,…