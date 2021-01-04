Ronaldo Surpasses Pele To Become Second Highest Goalscorer Ever

Juventus and Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo passed legendary Brazilian forward Pele to become the second-highest goalscorer ever with his double against Udinese.

Ronaldo, 35, scored twice in the 4-1 win to keep the pressure on the top four in Serie A.

But on a personal level, the goals ensured he pipped three-time FIFA World Cup winner Pele in the all-time list.

Also Read: Gattuso: Osimhen Will Pay For Breaching Covid-19 Protocol

Pele managed a staggering record of 757 official goals during his stellar career between 1956 and 1977 for Santos, New York Cosmos and Brazil.

Ronaldo, though, hit goals No 757 and 758 to equal and then move past Pele.

The first came when he collected the ball on the left, drove into the box and unleashed a drive into the far corner, giving the goalkeeper no chance.

He added his second – and Juve’s third – with a left-footed finish when through one on one.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner also got the assist for Federico Chiesa with a…