Sadiq Bags Hat-trick In Almeria’s Home Win In Segunda Liga

Umar Sadiq got a hat-trick for 10-man Almeria who defeated Ponferradina 3-1, in the Spanish Segunda Liga (second division) on Sunday, Completesports.com reports.

Sadiq has now scored nine goals in 18 appearances for Almeria in the current campaign.

Also, the 2016 Rio Olympic bronze medal winner with the U-23 Eagles, is third in the top scorers chart in the division.

Sadiq gave Almeria the perfect start when he opened scoring in the second minute.

He doubled his side’s lead in the 21st minute before completing his hat-trick on 29 minutes.

Almeria were reduced to 10 men following the sending off of Sergio Akieme.

With eight minutes remaining in the game Ponferradina scored a consolation goal through Curro Sanchez.

Sunday’s win saw Almeria move up to third position on 41 points and are just a point behind leaders Espanyol.

By James Agberebi

