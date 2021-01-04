Saliba French Young Defender Closing In On Loan Move To Nice

Arsenal French defender William Saliba is closing in on a loan move to Nice until the end of the season.

Saliba joined Arsenal in the summer of 2019 for £27million, before being loaned back to Saint-Etienne.

The 19-year-old duly returned to the Gunners this summer, but he is still yet to make his first-team debut and will now head out on loan.

He is closing in on a move back to his native France and is in advanced talks over a deal with Nice.

He is set to join the Ligue 1 club until the end of this season. They will pay all of his wages, which are believed to be in the region of £40,000-a-week, but no loan fee.

The loan deal also includes no option for Nice to make the move permanent in the summer, with Arsenal believing Saliba has a bright future at the club.

The teenager has endured a difficult start to life in England, but it is…