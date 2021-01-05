2021 Tokyo Olympic Games At $7.2B Is Most Over Budget Games

2021 Tokyo Olympic Games Already The Most Over Budget Games In Recent History – $7.2B Over Budget. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Tokyo Olympic Games 2020 was postponed to 2021 which will end up costing the country of Japan even more than the significant amount already needed to host any Olympic Games. According to data presented by Safe Betting Sites, the Tokyo Olympic Games in 2021 is already the most over-budget Games for absolute dollar values at around $7.2B over budget

Olympics Frequently Over Budget – Tokyo 2021 Already Most Over Budget in History

Hosting the Summer Olympics is considered a top honour for a nation with the richest countries usually battling it out to host the prestigious event next. The cost of hosting the Summer Olympic Games however has been under the spotlight in recent history as people have become more aware of the financial ramifications that hosting the event could have.

A study of the more recent Games shows that hosting the Olympic Games…