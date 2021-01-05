Africa Empire Warrior Sports Entertainment Show Launched

Africa Sports Ventures Group officially launched its Flagship Sports Entertainment show whose first season will be hosted in the Republic of Liberia in early 2022 called the Africa Empire Warrior show at a virtual Press Conference today along with officials from the Ministry of Culture of Liberia, its partners Canadian Digital Music Company HITLAB which will power the soundtrack of the show and Slovenian based Sky Scout; which will provide its AI Operated Cameras for the production.

The Africa Empire Warrior show’s format, which is a test of strength, agility, power, endurance and ultimate fitness, will pit 4 contestants per African country in a series of obstacles against contestants from all 54 African Nations in the 12-stage competition. The 12-stage contest will have each stage represent 12 ancient African Empires and what it took for an individual to qualify to be a Warrior back in those times.

Some of the Empires to be featured are:

Benin Empire

Ghana Empire

Malian…