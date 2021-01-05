CAFCL: Akpeyi Named In Kaizer Chiefs Squad For Primeiro de Agosto Clash

Nigeria goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi has been named in Kaizer Chiefs’ travelling squad for the CAF Champions League clash against Primeiro de Agosto, reports Completesports.com.

Captain Itumeleng Khune is however among the notable absentees for the game.

Amakhosi jetted out of OR Tambo International Airport on Sunday with an 18-man squad as they look to secure a place in the competition’s group stage for the first time in the club’s history.

Akpeyi started the season as new coach Gavin Hunt’s second -choice shot stopper but was later handed starting berth after Khune committed back-to-back blunders in December.



Read Also: Maddison Beat Ndidi To Leicester’s Man Of The Match Award

Meanwhile, a huge boost for The Glamour Boys’ hopes of obtaining a crucial result in Angola is that striker Samir Nurkovic has cracked the nod from the technical team after missing out the first three months of the season due to injury…