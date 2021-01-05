CAFCL: Akpeyi Stars As Kaizer Chiefs Beat Primero de Agosto Away

Daniel Akpeyi put up a fine performance as Kaizer Chiefs beat Angolan side CD Primero de Agosto 1-0 in their CAF Champions League, first round second leg tie on Tuesday evening, reports Completesports.com.

Amakhosi progressed into the group stages of the competition for the first time following 1-0 aggregate win.

Akpeyi produced a superb save to deny the hosts from a promising free-kick on eight minutes.

Chiefs survived a big scare on the half-hour mark after a threatening delivery flew across the face of goal before Akpeyi rushed off his line to prevent a clear-cut opportunity.

The Soweto giants went ahead four minutes before the break with Leonardo Castro slotting the ball home after pouncing on a left-sided cross from Khama Billiat.

Gavin Hunt’s side lived on the edge in the second half, but Akpeyi made a number of important saves to deny the home team the chance of getting back into the game.

By Adeboye Amosu…