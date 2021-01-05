Carragher Raises Doubts Over Liverpool Title Defence After Southampton Defeat

Jamie Carragher believes Liverpool will not retain their Premier League title unless they sign a new centre-back in the January transfer window.

Liverpool’s injury woes have been well documented this season, with Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez long-term absentees, while Joel Matip was forced off with a groin complaint in last week’s 1-1 draw against West Brom.

Jordan Henderson operated as a makeshift centre-half as Liverpool slumped to a disappointing 1-0 defeat at Southampton on Monday night.

And Carragher feels that Liverpool’s lack of depth in that area could cost them dearly come May.

“I can’t see Liverpool winning the league if they don’t bring a centre-back in,” the Anfield icon said on Monday Night Football.

“It’s imperative that Liverpool sign a centre-back this month. Jordan Henderson isn’t a centre-back.

”Southampton would have been delighted when they saw the team sheet.”

