Chelsea Willing To Give Lampard Time

Chelsea are reportedly willing to give under-fire manager Frank Lampard time to turn the Blues’ fortunes around.

The capital outfit have only mustered a solitary win from their last six games in the Premier League and were put to the sword by Manchester City at Stamford Bridge on Sunday afternoon.

A recent report claimed that Chelsea have drawn up a four-man shortlist of potential replacements for Lampard, with Thomas Tuchel and Massimiliano Allegri both mentioned as possible successors.



However, the Daily Mail claims that the powers-that-be at Stamford Bridge have not forgotten the impressive feats that Lampard has already achieved during his time in the dugout and are keeping faith in the Blues legend for the time being.

The report adds that Chelsea’s dominance in the Champions League group stages has helped Lampard’s cause, but Roman Abramovich and co will…