Copa del Rey: Chukwueze Bags Assist In Villarreal’s Away Win

Samuel Chukwueze provided the assist for Villarreal’s opener, in their 4-1 away win against Spanish third division club Zamora in the second round of the Copa del Rey on Tuesday night, Completesports.com reports.

Chukwueze set up Colombian striker Carlos Bacca sending him through on goal which he converted on 31 minutes.

It was Chukwueze’s fourth assists in 21 appearances in all competitions in the current campaign. He has also scored two goals.

He was later replaced by Dani Parejo in the 63rd minute.

Other scorers for Villarreal are Yeremi Pino (43rd minute), Fer Nino (73rd minute) and Dani Raba (87th minute).

While Zamora’s goal was scored by Carlos Ramos on the stroke of half-time.

The win means Villarreal have progressed into the round of 32 of this season’s Copa del Rey.

By James Agberebi

