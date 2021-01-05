Fury: I Will Knock Joshua Out Within Two Rounds

Tyson Fury says he can knock out rival Anthony Joshua inside two rounds due to his recent form.

Fury insists the fight would be a no contest.

“I don’t believe he’s (Joshua) as good as people crack him up to be, or he doesn’t believe he is in his own self,” Fury told Sky Sports.

“He’s got a confidence issue. He’s coming off two shaky performances and boxing is all about who is in form and who isn’t. In his last two fights, he’s not in form.

“On mine, I am, so momentum is with me and I just believe take him out early, very early, maybe even one round or two rounds.”

Fury is optimistic about the fight, which would be one of the biggest in British boxing history, will take place as soon as possible.

Potential hurdles in the way of the super-fight include Joshua’s WBO mandatory challenger Oleksandr Usyk and another possible meeting between Fury and Wilder.

Fury, 32, said now was the time for Joshua to back up his words by finally fighting…