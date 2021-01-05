‘Great To Start The Year With A Win’- Ndidi Relishes Leicester’s Victory Against Newcastle United

Wilfred Ndidi is delighted to see Leicester City start the new year with a win following Sunday’s 2-1 away victory against Newcatle United, reports Completesports.com.

James Maddison and Youri Tielemans were on target as the Foxes recorded their fifth successive Premier League victory against the Magpies at the St James’ Park.

Ndidi started the game after he was rested for Leicester City’s away trip to Crystal Palace.



The midfielder who was one of Brendan Rodgers’ top performers in the game took to the social media to celebrate the win.

“Great to start the year with a win 💙🦊 ,” the Nigeria wrote on his Twitter handle.

The 24-year-old has made eight league appearances for the former Premier League champions this season.

