My Goal Is To Return To Real Madrid The Best Club In The World

Spanish midfielder Dani Ceballos says his priority is to return to Real Madrid and become a regular once his second season on loan at Arsenal has come to an end.

Ceballos impressed for the Gunners in 2019-20 before extending his loan stay for an additional season.

He has not played as regularly in this campaign, prompting speculation Madrid would recall the 24-year-old and loan him out elsewhere to get more minutes.

But Ceballos did return to the Arsenal starting XI with an impressive performance in the 4-0 away win over West Brom last time out, the club’s third consecutive triumph.

While Ceballos is loving playing under Gunners boss Mikel Arteta, he still sees his future with Madrid rather than in London.

“I signed a long contract with Madrid,” he told El Larguero.

“A third year on loan? No, my goal is to return to Real Madrid and be important at the best club in the world.

“I believe that one day I…