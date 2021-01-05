Ndubuisi Egbo Wins Coach Of The Year Award In Albania

Former Nigeria goalkeeper Ndubuisi Egbo has been named coach of the year and sports personality of the year in Albania, reports Completesports.com.

Egbo guided SK Tirana to win their 25th Albanian League title in the 2019/20 season, the first Nigerian and African coach to achieve the feat.

The 47-year-old tactician also made history as the fisst African to manage a team in the UEFA Champions League and Europa League.

Egbo was relieved of his duties in November 2020 after a string of poor performances from his side, where they managed three wins in their last 11 games across all competitions.

The former Al Masry of Egypt goalie also enjoyed success as a player with Tirana during his stay between 2001 and 2004, winning the Albanian Cup, Super Cup and Superliga before returning to the club as coach in 2014.

He had 12 caps for Nigeria and was part of the West African side that went to the Africa Cup of Nations in…