NFF Celebrates Ex-Eagles Striker Uche At 37

The Nigeria Football Federation has congratulated former Super Eagles striker Ikechukwu Uche on his 37th birthday.

The NFF sent their congratulatory message via Twitter.

“Happy birthday, former @NGSuperEagles forward @ikeuche9.”

Uche made his Super Eagles debut in 2007 scored 19 goals in 46 appearances before retiring from international football in 2014.

During his time with the Eagles, he was a member of the squad that won the 2013 AFCON in South Africa.

Born in Aba, Abia State, Uche’s career began in Nigeria with Amanze United and Iwuanyanwu Nationale.

Aged just 18, he moved to Racing de Ferrol in the Spanish second division, appearing in 24 games in his second season, which ended in relegation for the Galician team.

Uche then joined another club in the country’s second level, Recreativo de Huelva, for a fee of $300,000, and scored 12 goals in his first year, becoming the league’s top scorer in the…