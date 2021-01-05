Onazi Terminates Contract With Danish Superliga Club SønderjyskE

Danish Super Liga club SønderjyskE Fodbold have cancelled the contract of Nigeria midfielder Ogenyi Onazi, reports Completesports.com.

Onazi signed a one-year contract with SønderjyskE in October 2020, with an option to extend the deal with two further years.

Both parties have however agreed to part ways six months before the contract expires.

The 28-year-old has struggled for regular playing time at the club and made just two league appearances.

The club’s sporting director Hans Jørgen Haysen thanked Onazi for his professionalism during his time at the club.

“There is not a finger to put on Onazi’s efforts in SønderjyskE. He has been a professional to the tips of his toes and he has fitted in well with the group with his dedication and he has also scooped out his experience to the young players on the team,”Haysen told the club’s official…