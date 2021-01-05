Onuachu’s Value Soars To €12m; Dennis, Okereke, Eleke’s Rating Drop

Gangling Nigerian striker, Paul Onuachu has seen his market value rise exponentially by €5 million in the latest update released by

Transfermarkt on Monday.

The KRC Genk striker who has been in superb form in the Belgian Jupiler Pro League saw his value which stood at €7 million as at October last year rise to €12 million in the new year.

The 26-year old forward is currently Nigeria leading goalscorer in Europe with 15 goals and two assists in 17 appearances for Genk in the on-going season.

Onuachu whose market value started at a paltry €50,000 while at FC Midtjylland in Denmark way back in 2013 hasbseen his value rise considerably through the years with Genk paying €6 million for his transfer in 2019.

Onuachu’s compatriot, 20-year old winger Paul Mukairu of Anderlecht also saw his market value doubled from €l million last October to €2 million.

Also Read: Osimhen’s Agent Swipes At Critics After…