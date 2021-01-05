Onyekuru Set To Rejoin Galatasaray On Loan

Nigeria winger Henry Onyekuru is set to join Turkish giants Galatasaray on loan for the third time, Completesports.com reports.

Fathi Terim’s side however have the option to make the move permanent at the end of the season.

Onyekuru spent the second half of last season on loan at Galatasaray from Ligue 1 outfit Monaco and scored once in 10 league appearances.

The 23-year-old returned to Monaco for the 2020/21 campaign, but has failed to impress under new manager Niko Kovac.

He has managed just four appearances for Monaco this season, with the last coming as a late substitute in the 2-1 away defeat to Rennes in September.

The former Anderlecht player scored 14 goals in 31 league outings during his first loan stint at the club in the 2018/2019 season.

According to reports in the Turkish press, the talented winger rejected offers from Arab clubs in favour of a move to Galatasaray.

By Adeboye Amosu

