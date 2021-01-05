Osimhen’s Agent Swipes At Critics After Napoli Striker’s Coronavirus Protocol Breach

Victor Osimhen’s agent Roberto Calenda has come to the defence of his client after the striker was criticised for breaching coronavirus protocols during the christmas holiday in Nigeria, reports Completesports.com.

Osimhen attended a birthday party without using a protective mask and later tested positive for coronavirus.

The 22-year-old, who is expected to be sactioned by Napoli for his action has apologised to manager Gennaro Gattuso, the club and fans .

“He should not be accused of a family party. naivety, you also need to know the context to get a complete picture of the issue,” Calenda told II Mattino.

“We are talking about a 22-year-old boy who has been through a very difficult period in recent months.

” He has been alone for a long time, he has lost his father and with this injury, things got even worse.

“He hadn’t seen his family for months and when he got home they threw a surprise party for…