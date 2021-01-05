Ramos Rejects Real Madrid’s New Contract Offer Amid PSG Move

Sergio Ramos has rejected the new contract proposal given to him by Laliga giants Real Madrid.

Reports have it that the 2010 FIFA World Cup winner turned down a new one-year contract proposal.

It is also reported that Ramos is seriously considering his future having been courted by PSG.

According to El Chiringuito TV reporter Josep Pedrerol, the ex-Sevilla defender has spoken to Real president Florentino Perez about PSG’s proposal.

He stated that ahead of Madrid’s 1-1 draw against Elche, Ramos told Perez: “I am not accepting the proposal you have made to me and from now on I will listen to offers.”

Before adding: “Someone from PSG has told me that they are going to create a great team with me and Messi.”

To which Perez allegedly said: “If you have a good offer we will understand.”

Since joining Madrid from Sevilla, Ramos has won Laliga, Copa del Rey, Spanish Super Cup, UEFA Champions League, UEFA…