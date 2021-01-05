WAFU Cup: Golden Eaglets Target Victory Against Ivory Coast

Five-time U 17 world champions, Golden Eaglets of Nigeria landed in Lome, Togo, ahead of the West African Football Union (WAFU B) U17 Tournament taking place in Lome.

Host nation, Togo will play Niger on Tuesday in the opening game of the West Africa regional qualifying tournament.

The 37- man Nigerian contingent comprising of officials and players landed at the new Gnassingbe Eyadema International Airport (Aéroport International Gnassingbé Eyadéma 10.48am local time.

It was led by Garba Lawal, former Super Eagles midfielder, now the chief technical officer of the Nigeria Football Federation.

Prior to leaving Nigeria, the officials and players had COVID – 19 tests done, which all came out negative.

The team is lodged at Hotel Novela Star at the outskirt of Lome and after having lunch, the players later had a light training/ walkout at the beach to shake – off any jet lag among the players.

And as football…