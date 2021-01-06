Adepoju, LaLiga Hail Chukwueze On Becoming Youngest Villarreal Centurion

Former Super Eagles midfielder Mutiu Adepoju and the LaLiga have celebrated Samuel Chukwueze after he made history on Tuesday by becoming the youngest-ever footballer in Villarreal’s history to feature in 100 games, reports Completesports.com.

Chukwueze made his 100th appearance for the Yellow Submarine in their 4-1 win against Zamora in Tuesday’s Copa del Rey encounter.

The winger bagged an assist for Villarreal in the game.

At 21 years, seven months and 11 days, the Nigeria international erased the old record set by Mateo Musacchio, who reached the centenary mark aged 21-years, 11 months and 20 days.

“Dear Chukwueze, becoming Villarreal’s youngest centurion ever is a very beautiful accomplishment from you. Well-done on this and I hope this unlocks other hidden potentials in you. Wishing you greater successes ahead,” Adepoju wrote on…