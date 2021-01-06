CAFCC: Rivers United, Blomfotein Celtic Await CAF Decision On Botched Tie

Rivers United and South Africa’s Bloemfontein Celtic are awaiting the Confederation of African Football

(CAF) decision on their botched Confederation Cup first round, second leg tie, reports Completesports.com.

CAF announced the cancellation of the game on Tuesday.

The encounter was earlier billed to hold on Wednesday (today) at the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium, Port Harcourt.

The game was called off after the request of the South Africans to receive a special waiver from the Nigerian government was turned down.

Following the recent identification of a new variant of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), health officials in Nigeria imposed additional restrictions on international travelers entering the country.

Individuals arriving from the UK or South Africa are to obtain and present a pre-departure permit to fly and a QR code confirming they have booked a COVID-19 test on the seventh day of their trip in Nigeria.

Additionally, all travelers from the UK or South Africa are to…